Bodies of 2 men recovered from lagoon on St. Lawrence Island

GAMBELL, Alaska — The bodies of two men missing on St. Lawrence Island have been recovered from a lagoon.

Alaska State Troopers say the bodies of 51-year Mark Nupowhotuk Jr. and 37-year-old Michael James were found in Aghnaghak Lagoon. Both men were from Gambell.

The 90-mile (145-kilometre) wide St. Lawrence Island is just south of the Bering Strait.

Troopers on Friday afternoon were notified that one body had been discovered in the lagoon 10 miles (16 kilometres) outside of Gambell.

Troopers say the men may have been attempting to cross the lagoon on a four-wheeler when they died.

The state medical examiner will examine the bodies.

The Associated Press

