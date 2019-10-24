Loading articles...

Bangladesh school principal, 15 others sentenced to death

FILE - In this Friday, April 19, 2019, file photo, protesters gather to demand justice for an 18-year-old woman Nusrat Jahan Rafi who was killed after she was set on fire for refusing to drop sexual harassment charges against her Islamic school's principal, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. A court in eastern Bangladesh has sentenced the principal of the Islamic school and 15 others to death for killing Rafi, who died after being set on fire for refusing to drop sexual harassment charges against the principal. Judge Mamunur Rashid of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal on Thursday, Oct. 24, found Principal Siraj Ud Doula and others guilty of either killing her or ordering the murder in April. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu, File)

DHAKA, Bangladesh — A court in eastern Bangladesh has sentenced the principal of an Islamic school and 15 others to death over the killing of an 18-year-old woman who was set on fire for refusing to drop sexual harassment charges against the principal.

Judge Mamunur Rashid of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal found Principal Siraj Ud Doula and the others guilty on Thursday of either killing the girl or ordering her death in April. The brutality triggered nationwide protests.

Nusrat Jahan Rafi told her family that she was lured to the roof of her rural school in Feni town and told to withdraw the charges by five people clad in burqas. When she refused, she said her hands were tied and she was doused in kerosene and set on fire.

The Associated Press

