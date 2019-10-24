Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Abe meets S. Korean premier amid row over trade, history
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 24, 2019 12:11 am EDT
TOKYO — Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has held talks with South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon in the first high-level meeting since relations nosedived over a trade and history row.
Lee handed Abe a letter from South Korean President Moon Jae-in at Thursday’s talks. Lee, known as a Japan expert, attended Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony Tuesday and was expected to propose improving ties.
The meeting is closely monitored for signs of a thaw between the two countries. Their relations worsened when Japan in July tightened export controls on key high-tech materials used by South Korean manufacturers. Seoul called it retaliation for its courts ordering Japanese companies to compensate Korean labourers for abusing them during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonization.
Japan maintains all compensation issues were settled under the 1965 bilateral treaty.