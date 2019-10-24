Loading articles...

Abe meets S. Korean premier amid row over trade, history

TOKYO — Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has held talks with South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon in the first high-level meeting since relations nosedived over a trade and history row.

Lee handed Abe a letter from South Korean President Moon Jae-in at Thursday’s talks. Lee, known as a Japan expert, attended Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony Tuesday and was expected to propose improving ties.

The meeting is closely monitored for signs of a thaw between the two countries. Their relations worsened when Japan in July tightened export controls on key high-tech materials used by South Korean manufacturers. Seoul called it retaliation for its courts ordering Japanese companies to compensate Korean labourers for abusing them during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonization.

Japan maintains all compensation issues were settled under the 1965 bilateral treaty.

The Associated Press

