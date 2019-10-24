Loading articles...

80th Mount Cristo Rey pilgrimage expected to bring thousands

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — Thousands are expected to participate in the 80th-anniversary pilgrimage and Mass on a New Mexico hill sacred to Catholics.

The El Paso Times reports the Diocese of Las Cruces and the Mount Cristo Rey Restoration Committee are scheduled Sunday to lead the 5-mile (8-kilometre) pilgrimage to the top of Mount Cristo Rey.

Diocese officials say the pilgrimage is always on the last Sunday of October to commemorate the building of the mountain monument. It also represents the Feast of Christ the King, which is celebrated in November.

Mount Cristo Rey is located just off the U.S.-Mexico border in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:07 PM
Some wet roads for the a.m. commute tomorrow. Trace-2 mm of rain Thursday morning, mainly targeting the north and e…
Latest Weather
Read more