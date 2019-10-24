Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
3 Romanian men sentence for role in ATM skimming scheme
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 24, 2019 2:48 pm EDT
BOSTON — Three Romanian men have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in a multi-state ATM skimming scheme.
Federal prosecutors in Boston say 26-year-old Ion Bonculescu got more than four years behind bars Thursday; 39-year-old Ion Vaduva got two years in prison; and 38-year-old Florin Hornea got two years and six months.
They were also ordered to pay combined restitution of more than $400,000.
Prosecutors say they were part of larger gang that attached skimming devices to ATMs to steal debit card numbers and PINs from unsuspecting bank customers, create counterfeit cards, and make unauthorized withdrawals from the victims’ bank accounts.
Authorities say the crew installed skimming devices at banks in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and New Hampshire.
The Associated Press
