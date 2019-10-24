Loading articles...

1 male seriously injured in midtown shooting

Last Updated Oct 24, 2019 at 10:04 pm EDT

Police on scene of a shooting in the area of Vaughan Road and Oakwood Avenue on Oct. 24, 2019. CITYNEWS/Dave Misener.

One person was seriously injured in a midtown shooting on Thursday night.

Police responded to the area of Vaughan Road and Oakwood Avenue around 9 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots.

A male victim was found and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say shell casings were located in the area and two suspects were seen in a laneway in the area.

An investigation is ongoing.

