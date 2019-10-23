Workers at large GM plant in Michigan approve contract

DETROIT — Workers at one of the largest General Motors factories have voted to ratify a new contract with the company, an indication that a five-week strike could be coming to an end.

United Auto Workers Local 598 at a pickup truck plant in Flint, Michigan, approved the contract Wednesday. The local’s Facebook page says 60.9% voted in favour, while 39.1% were against. The local did not post the number of votes, but about 5,000 union members work at the plant.

Workers across the nation are voting on the new four-year deal. Voting ends Friday.

The Flint local is the second-largest in the nation, so its approval is a strong sign of passage.

Workers went on strike Sept. 16, crippling GM’s U.S. factories and costing the company an estimated $2 billion.

The Associated Press



