Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Workers at large GM plant in Michigan approve contract
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 23, 2019 8:50 pm EDT
Temp Trim worker Darsuan Hall, of Florissant, looks towards oncoming traffic while standing on the picket line outside the General Motors plant in Wentzville, Mo., on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. United Auto Workers around the country will be voting on whether to accept or reject the recent offer made to the union by GM in the coming week. (Troy Stolt/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
DETROIT — Workers at one of the largest General Motors factories have voted to ratify a new contract with the company, an indication that a five-week strike could be coming to an end.
United Auto Workers Local 598 at a pickup truck plant in Flint, Michigan, approved the contract Wednesday. The local’s Facebook page says 60.9% voted in favour, while 39.1% were against. The local did not post the number of votes, but about 5,000 union members work at the plant.
Workers across the nation are voting on the new four-year deal. Voting ends Friday.
The Flint local is the second-largest in the nation, so its approval is a strong sign of passage.
Workers went on strike Sept. 16, crippling GM’s U.S. factories and costing the company an estimated $2 billion.