Loading articles...

UN creates joint observation posts in Yemen's key port city

SANAA, Yemen — The U.N. says four joint observation posts manned by both forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the country’s Houthi rebels have been established in a key port city.

The head of the U.N. mission to the city of Hodeida, retired Gen. Abhijit Guha, announced late on Tuesday that the warring sides had finalized written agreements and posted liaison officers at all four locations in Hodeida.

The U.N. mission says Guha has visited the posts this week as part of the implementation of a U.N-brokered cease-fire in Hodeida, agreed to by both sides last December in Sweden.

Government negotiator Mohammed al-Qadri says another post will be established soon. He says monitors would be positioned on Hodeida’s eastern and southern outskirts to help enforce the U.N-brokered cease-fire.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 31 minutes ago
Westbound 403 West of Mavis there's a collision in the left lane
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:22 AM
Gusts up to 37km/hr downtown #Toronto as of 7am Oct 23. Gusts could go as high as 60km/hr today out of the wsw (Jil…
Latest Weather
Read more