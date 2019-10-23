Loading articles...

Ukraine's president urges lawmakers to take polygraph test

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during talks with journalists in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Ukrainian President is holding an all-day "media marathon" in a Kyiv food court amid growing questions about his actions as president. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged lawmakers from the parliament’s finance committee to take a lie detector test in the wake of allegations of bribery.

Zelenskiy said in a statement on Wednesday that the lawmakers who were embroiled in a corruption scandal should take the polygraph test to prove their innocence.

Zelenskiy’s statement follows allegations in Ukrainian media that several Supreme Rada lawmakers from Zelenskiy’s ruling party accepted up to $30,000 in bribes each for pushing through an amendment that wouldbenefit property companies linked to another lawmaker.

Ukrainian prosecutors announced earlieron Wednesday that they are investigating the reports.

Zelenskiy won the presidential electionby a landslide in April on a promise to battle the country’s endemic corruption.

The Associated Press

