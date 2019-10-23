Loading articles...

Trudeau to make first appearance since election win

Newly re-elected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Ottawa today to make his first appearance since his election-night victory speech.

Trudeau and the Liberals secured a minority government on Monday night, winning 157 seats.

Despite still forming government, the Liberals lost ground in most areas of the country.

Trudeau is expected to speak on Wednesday afternoon.

The event will be live streamed on this website.

