Image released of Toronto man wanted on assault, firearm charges

Denver Rory Cole, 34, wanted in an assault and firearm investigation from Oct. 22, 2019. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 34-year-old man they believe to be violent, armed and dangerous.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Ranee Avenue for a report of an assault with a weapon.

It was reported that a man and a woman got into a fight and the man assaulted her.

He then allegedly brandished a gun and pointed it at her before fleeing the scene.

The suspect has been identified as Denver Rory Cole, of Toronto.

He is described as five feet eight inches tall, 170 pounds, with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black track pants and a black ‘Raptors’ championship baseball cap. He wears a black backpack with a white hard hat attached to it.

Cole is wanted for assault and pointing a firearm.

Police are advising the public to not approach Cole if they see him, but to call 911 immediately.

