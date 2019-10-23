The Latest: Top spy critical of efforts to catch bin Laden

NEW YORK — The Latest on a new exhibit on the hunt for Osama bin Laden (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

The former CIA chief for Pakistan says the United States “just didn’t do enough” to capture Osama bin Laden before he escaped from Afghanistan and masterminded the Sept. 11 attacks.

Mark Kelton spoke at a news conference Wednesday about his role in an exhibit called “Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden.” It opens in November at the national Sept. 11 memorial.

The exhibit is organized as a whodunit that follows the search for bin Laden over a decade. It is based on direct access to the operatives who led the post-9-11 hunt for the terrorist.

Kelton led the operations that ended with a group of Navy SEALs raiding bin Laden’s compound and killing him.

12:05 a.m.

Declassified U.S. government documents and artifacts will be featured in a new exhibit on the decade-long search for Osama bin Laden at the site of the New York terrorist attack.

The exhibit — called “Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden” — opens Nov. 15 at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. It’s a multimedia account of the mission that ended with bin Laden’s death in Pakistan in 2011.

The hunt for bin Laden is presented as a sort of who-done-it come alive with graphics, videos and the voices of the protagonists. They include intelligence agents, former President Barack Obama and members of the U.S. Navy SEALs team that raided bin Laden’s home and shot and killed him.

The exhibit details the failure to catch bin Laden before he fled Afghanistan.

