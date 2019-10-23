Loading articles...

The Latest: Lawmaker urges EU to give UK a Brexit extension

LONDON — The Latest on Britain’s impending departure from the European Union (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

European Parliament President David Sassoli says European leaders should accept a Brexit extension that the British government has requested.

Britain is now scheduled to leave the 28-nation bloc on Oct. 31. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has asked for a three-month extension to get his Brexit divorce deal approved by the British Parliament.

In a statement Wednesday, Sassoli said an extension to the Oct. 31 deadline will “allow the United Kingdom to clarify its position and the European Parliament to exercise its role.”

European Council President Donald Tusk has said he will urge the other 27 EU nations to approve Britain’s Brexit delay.

9 a.m.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is weighing whether to push for an early election or try again to pass his stalled European Union divorce deal, after Parliament blocked a fast-track plan to approve his Brexit bill before the U.K.’s scheduled departure from the bloc on Oct. 31.

Late Tuesday, lawmakers backed the substance of Johnson’s divorce deal in principle, but rejected the government’s plan to fast-track the legislation through Parliament in a matter of days, saying it didn’t provide enough time for scrutiny.

The government is now waiting for the EU’s response to its request for a three-month extension to the Brexit deadline.

European Council President Donald Tusk said in a tweet that because of the vote he would recommend that the other 27 EU nations grant Britain a delay in its departure to avoid a chaotic no-deal exit in just eight days.

The Associated Press

