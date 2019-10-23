Loading articles...

The Latest: Bar employee, gunman dead in California shooting

LONG BEACH, Calif. — The Latest on a shooting that killed two people at a Long Beach bar (all times local):

8 p.m.

Investigators are trying to determine why a patron at a Long Beach bar suddenly began shooting, killing an employee before dying himself.

The shooting occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Bottoms Up sports bar.

Owner Susan Blevin tells KABC-TV that the gunman, who’d been at the bar for several hours, appeared to be shooting randomly.

She says a bar handyman, 44-year-old Manuel Marquez, helped a bartender hide and was later found shot to death.

Police say an arriving officer heard shots, saw the suspect with a gun and fired.

A patron inside then called 911 and reported other patrons were locked in a storeroom.

SWAT officers found the suspect dead, holding the gun.

A man who was selling tacos outside the bar was wounded but his injuries aren’t life-threatening.

11:05 a.m.

A suspect and victim were killed and a third person was wounded in a shooting in a Southern California bar.

The Long Beach Police Department says someone waved down a patrol officer around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday and reported a shooting.

The department says the officer heard shots being fired, looked into the business, saw the suspect with a gun and fired.

A patron inside then called 911 and reported other patrons were locked in a storeroom at the Bottoms Up bar.

SWAT officers responded and found the suspect dead, holding the gun.

Police believe the gunman had confronted and shot a worker, who ran outside with a non-life-threatening wound.

The gunman then possibly exchanged gunfire with an unknown patron and fatally shot a man before being confronted by the officer.

The Associated Press

