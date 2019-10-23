Loading articles...

Tesla's stock soars after company posts surprising 3Q profit

This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 23. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SAN FRANCISCO — Tesla posted a surprising profit of $143 million in its latest quarter, raising hopes the electric car pioneer may finally be turning the corner after posting mostly losses during its first decade as a publicly held company.

The positive results announced Wednesday came after Tesla lost $1.1 billion during the first half of the year. That had caused many investors to lose faith in the company even as it boosted sales of its vehicles.

Doubts about Tesla forced its stock to fall by 23% so far this year, while the bellwether Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 20% so far. But Tesla’s shares recovered much of those losses after its third-quarter numbers came out, soaring by more than 18% to $301.05.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
ICYMI: Derry remains CLOSED between Kennedy and Tomken for a police investigation. Major delays on nearly every rou…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 52 minutes ago
When the first shot of really cold air arrives, expect decent snow squalls off of the lakes. Great lakes water temp…
Latest Weather
Read more