Slowing global economy hits Caterpillar in 3Q

In this Sept. 18, 2019, photo a Puckett Machinery Company technician walks past a new heavy duty Caterpillar excavator that awaits modification at Puckett Machinery Company in Flowood, Miss. Caterpillar Inc. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
NEW YORK — A slowing global economy is taking a toll on Caterpillar, which is cutting its outlook for the year after profits and revenue slid in the third quarter.
Dealers slashed inventories by about $400 million, hinting at a pull-back in spending by businesses. Dealers increased inventories by $800 million last year. Caterpillar’s revenue and sales declined about 6%.
Net income was $1.49 billion, or $2.66 per share, well short of the $2.90 that Wall Street was looking for, according to industry analysts surveyed by FactSet. It’s also weaker than the $1.72 billion the company earned in the same period last year.
The Deerfield, Illinois, company cut its per-share profit expectations for the year from $12.06 to $13.06, to $10.90to$11.40.
Caterpillar tumbled more than 4% before the opening bell Wednesday.