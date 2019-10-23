Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
School board appealing decision on transgender bathroom ban
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 23, 2019 2:19 pm EDT
RICMOND, Va. — A Virginia school board is seeking to convince an appeals court that its transgender bathroom ban didn’t discriminate against former student Gavin Grimm.
The Gloucester County School Board filed a 76-page brief late Tuesday with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond.
The brief says a federal judge in Norfolk wrongly interpreted federal protections to rule that Grimm’s rights were violated. The board says laws protect against discrimination based on gender, not gender identity.
Grimm was born a female but transitioned to male. The board argues that Grimm is still physically female and was treated like all other students when he was required to use girls’ restrooms or a private bathroom.
Grimm’s lawsuit was once a federal test case that drew national attention. He graduated from high school in 2017.