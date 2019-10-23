Loading articles...

Sandusky takes appeal of molestation conviction to US court

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is asking a federal court to do what state courts so far haven’t and either grant him a new trial or release him from prison.

The 75-year-old Sandusky filed a petition Tuesday that repeats many of the arguments he’s made in state courts about why his 45-count child sexual abuse conviction should be overturned.

His claims of a tainted trial in 2012 include a prosecutor’s reference to jurors that Sandusky didn’t testify, that his former lawyers didn’t have enough time to prepare, and that the legal team made several mistakes.

A state appeals court ruled earlier this year that mandatory minimums were improperly applied in sentencing him 30 to 60 years, so he’s being resentenced next month in county court.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision EB 401 approaching the 400 collectors, blocking the centre lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:07 PM
Some wet roads for the a.m. commute tomorrow. Trace-2 mm of rain Thursday morning, mainly targeting the north and e…
Latest Weather
Read more