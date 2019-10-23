When the NBA champions go back to work

In today’s Big Story podcast, the banner is up. The rings have been given out. The Toronto Raptors are back to business. But after losing their best player in free agency, nobody’s giving them much of a chance of repeating their title.

That’s fine by them. This is a team that thrives on adversity, lead by a point guard that has one of the more unique mindsets in sports. And upstairs, one of the NBA’s chess masters is looking well beyond this season, even if his players aren’t. So what are the 2019-20 Toronto Raptors? Defending champs? A rebuilding team with an eye on the future? A bunch of guys that will never give you a night off? Probably all three.

GUEST: Donnovan Bennett, Sportsnet

