Prosecutor: Guards won't face charges after clash at protest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island’s attorney general says guards involved in a clash outside a detention facility during a protest of federal immigration policies won’t face charges.

Democrat Peter Neronha announced the criminal investigation’s conclusion Wednesday.

Capt. Thomas Woodworth drove his truck through a group protesting Aug. 14 outside the detention facility in Central Falls.

The investigation focused on the truck’s operation and the deployment of pepper spray by other prison personnel.

Woodworth resigned . His attorney told The Providence Journal that Woodworth didn’t hit anyone with his truck and that he’s relieved by the outcome.

The Jewish youth movement Never Again Action organized the protest and condemned Neronha.

The group says witnesses who testified before the grand jury said prosecutors focused only on protesters’ actions and attempted to justify the guards’ actions.

