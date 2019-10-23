Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Prosecutor: Guards won't face charges after clash at protest
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 23, 2019 2:20 pm EDT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island’s attorney general says guards involved in a clash outside a detention facility during a protest of federal immigration policies won’t face charges.
Democrat Peter Neronha announced the criminal investigation’s conclusion Wednesday.
Capt. Thomas Woodworth drove his truck through a group protesting Aug. 14 outside the detention facility in Central Falls.
The investigation focused on the truck’s operation and the deployment of pepper spray by other prison personnel.
Woodworth resigned . His attorney told The Providence Journal that Woodworth didn’t hit anyone with his truck and that he’s relieved by the outcome.
The Jewish youth movement Never Again Action organized the protest and condemned Neronha.
The group says witnesses who testified before the grand jury said prosecutors focused only on protesters’ actions and attempted to justify the guards’ actions.
The Associated Press
