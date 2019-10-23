Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police: Gunman, victim in shooting near school tied to gangs
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 23, 2019 5:15 pm EDT
Brandon and Jessica Bayer, waiting for news of their son Andrew, 17, stand with student Jackelyn Strange, 17, left, and parent Blair Benson, right, as Santa Rosa police search the campus of Ridgway High School for suspects after a shooting at the school in Santa Rosa, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat via AP)
SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Police say a gun used in a shooting just outside a Northern California high school has been found and that both the wounded victim and the suspect are affiliated with street gangs.
A Santa Rosa police statement said Wednesday that detectives determined a student drove away with the gun used in the shooting outside Ridgway High School. It was found discarded in some bushes.
Police say the 17-year-old suspect and the 16-year-old victim were involved in a dispute that culminated in the shooting Tuesday.
It led to a lockdown for thousands of students and staffers at three schools. The suspect went into a classroom for the lockdown and was later arrested.
The gun contained two spent cartridges and four live rounds of ammunition. It had been reported stolen in 2016.