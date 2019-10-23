Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police agency: Too late to fire Chicago officer for shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 23, 2019 6:59 pm EDT
Chicago’s police oversight agency has recommended only a 30-day suspension for an officer who fatally shot a fleeing teenager in 2011, concluding it missed the five-year deadline for firing him under state law.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability also recommended Macario Chavez be put on desk duty indefinitely. A police spokesman said Tuesday that Chavez already has served the suspension.
The office found Chavez showed a “reckless disregard for human life” as he fired 31 times at Calvin Cross with a high-powered rifle. Two other officers fired 14 times at the 19-year-old.
The officers reported Cross shot at them. However, records show the only gun found at the scene was so clogged with grime it could not fire.
Chavez and the others were initially cleared of wrongdoing in 2013.
The Associated Press
