Man hit by car in 2-vehicle collision in Brampton

Last Updated Oct 23, 2019 at 9:24 pm EDT

A Peel Regional Police vehicle is seen in a file photo posted on Twitter on Dec. 6, 2018. HANDOUT/Twitter

A pedestrian was struck by a car while crossing the street at a crosswalk in Brampton on Wednesday evening.

Peel police rwere called to the area of Steeles Avenue and James Potter Road around 7:40 p.m. for a collision.

Police say two vehicles collided within the intersection. One of the vehicles lost control and struck a man walking at a crosswalk.

The man was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Road closures are in effect in the area.

