Man hit by car in 2-vehicle collision in Brampton

A pedestrian was struck by a car while crossing the street at a crosswalk in Brampton on Wednesday evening.

Peel police rwere called to the area of Steeles Avenue and James Potter Road around 7:40 p.m. for a collision.

Police say two vehicles collided within the intersection. One of the vehicles lost control and struck a man walking at a crosswalk.

The man was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Road closures are in effect in the area.