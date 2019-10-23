Loading articles...

Park Police revises use of force rules in wake of shooting

WASHINGTON — The United States Park Police says it’s reviewing revisions to its use of force and officer-involved shooting policies following the fatal shooting of a motorist in 2017.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner wrote to the National Park Service in June seeking information on the revisions after the shooting of Bijan Ghaisar.

In its response dated Tuesday, the Park Police said a revision to the general order on the use of force is under review. The agency’s manual for officer-involved shootings is also being revised, in part to ensure an impartial and objective investigation that promotes transparency and accountability. It’s also under review.

Ghaisar was shot multiple times by Park Police officers after a chase on a northern Virginia parkway in November 2017.

The Associated Press

