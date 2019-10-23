Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Painting stolen by Nazis recovered from New York museum
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 23, 2019 11:17 am EDT
CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. — A painting that was stolen by the Nazis has been recovered from an upstate New York museum by the FBI.
The painting “Winter” by American artist Gari Melchers was part of the collection at the Arkell Museum in Canajoharie before it was recovered Sept. 10.
Court documents say German publisher and philanthropist Rudolf Mosse acquired the painting from the Great Berlin Art Exhibition in 1900. The state seized control of the family’s art collection after Mosse’s family members fled Germany in 1933.
Suzan D. Friedlander, the museum’s executive director and chief curator, told The Times Union the museum “was of course very upset to learn the history of the painting’s seizure.”
The painting was to remain at the FBI’s Albany office until it is reunited with the Mosse family.
The Associated Press
