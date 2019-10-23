Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Norway downplays terror fears over injury to toddlers
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 23, 2019 6:11 am EDT
A damaged ambulance is seen parked after it crashed following an incident in the center of Oslo, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Norwegian police opened fire on an armed man who stole an ambulance in Oslo and reportedly ran down several people. (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB scanpix via AP)
COPENHAGEN — Norway’s domestic security agency says early investigations into the injury of two toddlers in a stroller on an Oslo sidewalk by a man driving a stolen ambulance “doesn’t look like a terrorist incident.”
PST spokesman Martin Bernsen told Norwegian VG newspaper Wednesday that the agency continues to assist the Oslo police with the case.
A 32-year-old Norwegian man who was not named, was arrested Tuesday after injuring two toddlers when speeding in the ambulance while chased by police. He was finally stopped after officers shot at the tires and rammed the vehicle.
Inside the ambulance, police found an Uzi submachine gun, a shotgun and narcotics.
Another daily, Aftenposten, said the suspect had previously been convicted of a raft of crimes including robbery, illegal possession of drugs and arms.