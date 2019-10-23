Loading articles...

Norway downplays terror fears over injury to toddlers

A damaged ambulance is seen parked after it crashed following an incident in the center of Oslo, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Norwegian police opened fire on an armed man who stole an ambulance in Oslo and reportedly ran down several people. (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB scanpix via AP)

COPENHAGEN — Norway’s domestic security agency says early investigations into the injury of two toddlers in a stroller on an Oslo sidewalk by a man driving a stolen ambulance “doesn’t look like a terrorist incident.”

PST spokesman Martin Bernsen told Norwegian VG newspaper Wednesday that the agency continues to assist the Oslo police with the case.

A 32-year-old Norwegian man who was not named, was arrested Tuesday after injuring two toddlers when speeding in the ambulance while chased by police. He was finally stopped after officers shot at the tires and rammed the vehicle.

Inside the ambulance, police found an Uzi submachine gun, a shotgun and narcotics.

Another daily, Aftenposten, said the suspect had previously been convicted of a raft of crimes including robbery, illegal possession of drugs and arms.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Problems Westbound 401 collector ramp to Westbound 409 is now clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:54 AM
Good morning! It’s a windy Wednesday #Toronto GTA. More weather details @680NEWS 📻 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more