Loading articles...

North Korea urges US to act wisely through year-end deadline

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea has accused U.S. officials of maintaining hostility against Pyongyang despite a “special” relationship between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump and urged Washington to act “wisely” through the end of the year.

The statement issued by Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan on Thursday was clearly referring to an end-of-year deadline set by Kim Jong Un for the Trump administration to offer mutually acceptable terms for a deal to salvage their diplomacy.

Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have faltered after the collapse of a February summit between Kim Jong Un and Trump over disagreements in exchanging sanctions relief and disarmament.

The countries resumed working-level discussion in Sweden earlier this month, but the talks broke down amid acrimony.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
CLEARED: All lanes re-opened NB 400 at Sheppard.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:07 PM
Some wet roads for the a.m. commute tomorrow. Trace-2 mm of rain Thursday morning, mainly targeting the north and e…
Latest Weather
Read more