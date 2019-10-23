Loading articles...

Nissan former Chair Ghosn's lawyers ask charges be dismissed

TOKYO — The lawyers for former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn have asked a Tokyo court to dismiss all charges filed against him in a financial misconduct case.

The lawyers said in a statement Thursday the papers filed in Tokyo District Court last week allege prosecutorial misconduct they say will prevent Ghosn from having a fair trial.

The fillings say the case comes from unlawful collusion between the prosecutors, government officials and executives at Nissan Motor Co. to drum up allegations of wrongdoing to remove him.

Ghosn says he is innocent. He has been charged with under-reporting his promised compensation in documents and of breach of trust in making dubious payments.

The prosecutors say they are confident they have a case.

Ghosn was arrested a year ago and is out on bail.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
A sea of red tail lights across the city as nightly construction is underway. This is eastbound 401 through Kennedy…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:07 PM
Some wet roads for the a.m. commute tomorrow. Trace-2 mm of rain Thursday morning, mainly targeting the north and e…
Latest Weather
Read more