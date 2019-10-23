Loading articles...

New 9-11 exhibit stages hunt for Osama bin Laden

NEW YORK — Declassified U.S. government documents and artifacts will be featured in a new exhibit on the decade-long search for Osama bin Laden at the site of the New York terrorist attack.

The exhibit – called “Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden” – opens Nov. 15 at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. It’s a multimedia account of the mission that ended with bin Laden’s death in Pakistan in 2011.

The hunt for bin Laden is presented as a sort of who-done-it come alive with graphics, videos and the voices of the protagonists. They include intelligence agents, former President Barack Obama and members of the U.S. Navy SEALs team that raided bin Laden’s home and shot and killed him.

The exhibit details the failure to catch bin Laden before he fled Afghanistan.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 56 minutes ago
Construction delays eastbound 401 from 412 to Thickson.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 01:46 PM
We forecast 8-15 mm of rain for today. Here are rainfall amounts (mm) so far as of 1:45pm...and peeks of sun trying…
Latest Weather
Read more