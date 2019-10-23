Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
New 9-11 exhibit stages hunt for Osama bin Laden
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 23, 2019 12:05 am EDT
NEW YORK — Declassified U.S. government documents and artifacts will be featured in a new exhibit on the decade-long search for Osama bin Laden at the site of the New York terrorist attack.
The exhibit – called “Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden” – opens Nov. 15 at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. It’s a multimedia account of the mission that ended with bin Laden’s death in Pakistan in 2011.
The hunt for bin Laden is presented as a sort of who-done-it come alive with graphics, videos and the voices of the protagonists. They include intelligence agents, former President Barack Obama and members of the U.S. Navy SEALs team that raided bin Laden’s home and shot and killed him.
The exhibit details the failure to catch bin Laden before he fled Afghanistan.
