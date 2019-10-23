Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Most Crown attorneys walking off the job in Nova Scotia over loss of arbitration
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 23, 2019 8:45 am EDT
HALIFAX — Most of Nova Scotia’s Crown attorneys are going on strike today, with the leader of the prosecutors’ union predicting “chaos” in courtrooms across the province.
Rick Woodburn, president of the Nova Scotia Crown Attorneys’ Association, says it’s a legal protest against proposed provincial legislation aimed at eliminating the group’s right to binding arbitration.
He says about 20 of the province’s 100 prosecutors will remain on the job to handle murder cases, sexual assaults and other serious crimes.
However, Woodburn says routine cases won’t have prosecutors available through the day, and he doubted replacements would be available.
Premier Stephen McNeil has said the legislation is necessary because the province can’t afford the salary increases sought by prosecutors.
The Crown attorneys are seeking a 17 per cent raise over four years, which is higher than an established wage pattern set for the public sector.
The province is offering a seven per cent increase over four years.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2019.