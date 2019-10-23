Loading articles...

Montana landowner sues to stop bison hunt near Yellowstone

BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana landowner is suing the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service to halt the hunting of bison just outside Yellowstone National Park’s northern border.

The Billings Gazette reports that the complaint filed by Gardiner-area landowner Bonnie Lynn and Neighbors Against Bison Slaughter, which shares her address, contends the agencies have failed to analyze the consequences of the hunt on private property owners and visitors as required by law.

Lynn is seeking a permanent halt to bison killing within a mile (1.6 kilometres) of her home and rental cabins and a temporary restraining order to stop the hunt this winter.

In a second related lawsuit, Lynn and L&W Construction are seeking $500,000 from the federal government.

The two complaints were filed Tuesday in a District of Columbia federal court.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

The Associated Press

