Mexican official: gov't not paying fishermen to save vaquita
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 23, 2019 2:02 pm EDT
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission is demanding the government renew payments to fishermen who had to stop using nets in order to save the last few remaining vaquita marina, the world’s most endangered marine mammal.
Fishermen in the Gulf of California say the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador cut off the promised payments after he took office on Dec. 1.
Fishermen say they have returned to the area where less than a dozen vaquitas remain because they need money.
The environmental group Sea Shepherd said Wednesday that its crews in the Gulf, also known as the Sea of Cortez, had sighted a live vaquita earlier this month — right next to a fishing boat.
The vaquita is the world’s smallest porpoise, and lives only in the Gulf.
The Associated Press
