Marketing CEO to be sentenced in college admissions scheme
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 23, 2019 5:54 am EDT
BOSTON — A California marketing executive and author is returning to federal court to be sentenced for her role in a college admissions bribery scheme.
Jane Buckingham is scheduled to appear in Boston’s federal court Wednesday. The 51-year-old Los Angeles resident pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy in a deal with prosecutors.
Buckingham has admitted to paying $50,000 to have a test proctor take the ACT exam for her son in 2018. It landed him a 35 out of 36 on the test, ranking in the 96th percentile nationally.
Prosecutors are recommending six months in prison. Her lawyers suggest a year of probation, a fine and community service.
Buckingham is CEO of the marketing firm Trendera. She has apologized and says she has “absolutely no excuse.”
The Associated Press
