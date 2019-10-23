Loading articles...

Leader of South Africa's leading opposition party resigns

FILE -- In this Friday, May 10, 2019 file photo Mmusi Maimane, leader of the largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, addresses the media after the country's general elections in Pretroia South Africa. Maimane announced his resignation as leader of the party Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, FILE)

JOHANNESBURG — The leader of South Africa’s largest opposition party has resigned in a blow to efforts to shed the liberal party’s image as representing the country’s white minority.

Mmusi Maimane stepped down as Democratic Alliance leader Wednesday shortly after the return of former party leader Helen Zille as its chair. Zille has been criticized over comments suggesting that colonialism wasn’t all bad.

Tensions have risen after the DA saw a loss of support in this year’s general elections. A recent internal review heavily criticized Maimane for the poor performance.

Maimane has been accused of pursuing the support of South Africa’s black majority at the expense of the party’s traditional, mainly white, base.

Earlier this week the party saw the resignation of Herman Mashaba, the mayor of South Africa’s economic hub, Johannesburg.

The Associated Press

