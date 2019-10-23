Loading articles...

Lawsuit over transit ad space denial heads to appeals court

PHILADELPHIA — Lawyers for an investigative journalism organization want a federal appeals court panel to overturn a ruling allowing Philadelphia’s main transit agency to refuse to run ads about the group’s stories on racial disparities in mortgage lending.

The American Civil Liberties Union is representing the Center for Investigative Reporting during arguments before the appeals panel Wednesday. They say the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s ban on advertising involving “matters of public debate” is unconstitutional and rejecting the ads is a First Amendment violation.

A federal district court ruled late last year that portions of the SEPTA policy were overly broad and should be amended.

But the court said the denial of the centre’s advertising request was constitutional because the ban has been applied evenly regardless of viewpoint.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
Eastbound QEW problems East of Burloak now clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:25 AM
As of 9am Oct 23 wind gusts up to 42km/hr downtown #Toronto out of Sw. Gusts could go as high as 60km/hr
Latest Weather
Read more