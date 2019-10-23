Loading articles...

Lawmaker ignores call to give up position after Omar post

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Senate’s top Republican says a fellow state senator is refusing to step down from a leadership position after posting on Facebook a long-debunked photo that claims to be Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar holding a weapon at an al-Qaida training camp.

Majority Leader Rich Wardner and GOP Gov. Doug Burgum have called on state Sen. Oley Larsen to apologize and relinquish his position as president pro tempore.

Wardner says he spoke with Larsen on Tuesday night. He says Larsen told him he would fight any attempt to be removed from the leadership position. Wardner says Larsen believes he’s done nothing wrong.

Larsen hasn’t returned repeated phone calls from The Associated Press.

Wardner says he will meet with the state Senate’s GOP caucus before deciding what to do next.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
Eastbound QEW problems East of Burloak now clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:25 AM
As of 9am Oct 23 wind gusts up to 42km/hr downtown #Toronto out of Sw. Gusts could go as high as 60km/hr
Latest Weather
Read more