Loading articles...

Jurors recommend life for man in girlfriend's killing

ORLANDO, Fla. — A jury is recommending life in prison for a Florida man convicted last week of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that 12 jurors deliberated for an hour Wednesday about whether Markeith Loyd should get the death penalty before reaching their decision.

The same jury found Loyd guilty last week of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting 24-year-old Sade Dixon outside her home in 2016.

Loyd could have been sent to death row only if the jury recommended it unanimously.

Loyd still faces trial in the fatal shooting of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in January 2017 while she was trying to arrest him.

That trial is scheduled for next year. Prosecutors are also seeking the death penalty.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 47 minutes ago
Traffic lights are out at the end of the NB 427 ramp to Dixon.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:25 AM
As of 9am Oct 23 wind gusts up to 42km/hr downtown #Toronto out of Sw. Gusts could go as high as 60km/hr
Latest Weather
Read more