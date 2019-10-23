Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Japan's Emperor Naruhito hosts tea party for foreign royals
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 23, 2019 6:39 am EDT
In this image made from video, Japan's Emperor Naruhito, second from right, and Empress Masako, second from left, welcome Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark for a tea party at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Japan’s Emperor Naruhito is hosting a tea party at his residence for royals from other countries, thanking them for celebrating his enthronement at a palace ceremony the day before. (Pool via AP)
TOKYO — Japanese Emperor Naruhito is hosting a tea party at his residence for royals from other countries, thanking them for celebrating his enthronement at a palace ceremony the day before.
Naruhito proclaimed his succession in an ancient ritual Tuesday at the Imperial Palace, where he was congratulated with cheers of “Banzai!” from the audience.
Naruhito and his wife, Masako, greeted the royal guests with hugs or handshakes as they arrived at the tea party on Wednesday.
Guests included Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf, Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri, Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, Brunei’s King Hassanal Bolkiah and Prince Albert II of Monaco.
Palace officials said other members of the imperial family would join the party, including Naruhito’s abdicated father, Akihito, and his wife, former Empress Michiko.