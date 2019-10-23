Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Indiana attorney general also facing sex proposition claim
by Tom Davies, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 23, 2019 12:43 pm EDT
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2019, file photo, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill holds a press conference in South Bend, Ind. Lawyers for Hill are trying to block two women from testifying about previous sexual misconduct allegations as he faces claims that he drunkenly groped four women at a bar last year. The state's attorney disciplinary commission wants the women to testify about Hill's actions when he was the Elkhart County prosecutor before becoming attorney general in 2017. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File)
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s attorney general has started testifying at a hearing on claims that he drunkenly groped four women at a bar last year.
Attorney General Curtis Hill was called to the witness stand Wednesday at his lawyer discipline hearing on alleged professional misconduct. Earlier, another woman testified that he propositioned her for sex in late 2016 while she was an employee under him in the Elkhart County prosecutor’s office.
Kathleen Bowers, a victims’ advocate, said Hill leaned over her desk at the end of a conversation, telling her they should have sex “because it would be hot.” Bowers says she refused but that Hill asked her again in March 2018.
Hill has disputed the groping allegations but hasn’t yet addressed them or the sexual proposition claim in his testimony.