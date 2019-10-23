Loading articles...

Helicopters collide over Texas ranch, killing 2 people

HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — Authorities say two small helicopters collided over a ranch in South Texas and killed two men.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley says the helicopters struck in midair Wednesday morning near Hebbronville, a community about 160 miles (260 kilometres) south of San Antonio.

Brandley says one helicopter was able to land and the other crashed after the collision, killing both people aboard. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was pronounced dead at a hospital.

He says one of the two people in the other helicopter was injured.

Brandley says he doesn’t know the cause of the crash or the identities of those involved.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety board are investigating. The FAA says the helicopters were Robinson R22 helicopters.

The Associated Press

