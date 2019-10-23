Loading articles...

Heavy rain in northeast Spain kills 1 man, 2 missing

MADRID — Authorities say one man has died and two people are missing following torrential rain in Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia.

Regional police said Wednesday that they found the body of a man on a beach at Arenys de Mar hours after he was reported missing from a nearby town.

Regional firefighters also said they were searching for an elderly woman and her son who were staying in a prefabricated house in Vilaverd, a small town close to Barcelona.

Authorities said the rainfall caused power cuts that affected some 20,000 people.

Police said some 40 roads in the region where cut off and several rivers burst their banks and flooded nearby streets.

Seven people were killed in floods in Spain in September.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

