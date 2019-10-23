Loading articles...

Grains mixed, livestock higher

Wheat for Dec. rose 2.75 cents at 5.2075 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .25 cent at 3.8775 a bushel, Dec. oats was unchanged at at $2.9675 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell .25 cent at $9.3375 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle rose .33 cent at $1.1020 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle gained 1.32 cents at $1.4502 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was up .32 cent at $.6582 a pound.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 52 minutes ago
Traffic lights are out at the end of the NB 427 ramp to Dixon.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:25 AM
As of 9am Oct 23 wind gusts up to 42km/hr downtown #Toronto out of Sw. Gusts could go as high as 60km/hr
Latest Weather
Read more