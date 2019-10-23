Loading articles...

French police detain man who was holed up in Riviera museum

PARIS — French authorities say a man has been detained by police after he was holed up for several hours in a museum in southern France.

Police carried out an operation Wednesday at the archaeology museum of Saint-Raphael on the French Riviera. A security perimeter had been set up around the building.

Police said the man was not armed. His motives were unknown.

French media say he allegedly broke out in the museum overnight and refused to communicate with police. They say the museum’s cleaning woman alerted police when she arrived before the museum’s opening.

Authorities said potentially threatening inscriptions in Arabic — for which the exact translation was unclear— were written on the building’s wall.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
Eastbound QEW problems East of Burloak now clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:25 AM
As of 9am Oct 23 wind gusts up to 42km/hr downtown #Toronto out of Sw. Gusts could go as high as 60km/hr
Latest Weather
Read more