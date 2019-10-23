Loading articles...

Foxconn shelves plan for Wisconsin innovation centres

MILWAUKEE — Foxconn Technology Group promised to make a splash in Wisconsin beyond a massive manufacturing facility in the southeast part of the state, but there’s little evidence that plans to build the so-called “innovation centres” are moving forward.

The Taiwan-based electronics giant announced in 2017 that it planned to invest $10 billion in Wisconsin and hire 13,000 people to build an LCD factory that could make display screens for cellphones, tablets and other devices.

Foxconn officials then stated plans to construct centres in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Eau Claire, Racine and Madison. It said it would create more than 500 jobs in Milwaukee.

But Wisconsin Public Radio reported Wednesday that the development directors in those cities say those plans are on hold as Foxconn appears focused on its main manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant.

Foxconn officials declined to comment to the station.

Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org

The Associated Press

