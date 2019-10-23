Loading articles...

Feds detain ex Russian Olympic official in South Florida

MIAMI — Federal authorities have arrested a former Russian Olympic Committee official for an alleged immigration violation.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Tammy Spicer said in a news release that 48-year-old Akhmed Bilalov was arrested at his condo in Sunny Isles Beach on Tuesday. He remains in the agency’s custody pending removal proceedings.

The agency says Bilalov entered the United States for a temporary stay on May 2, 2016, but “failed to depart in accordance with the terms of his admission.”

The Miami Herald reports Bilalov had been living in Florida with his wife and newborn.

In 2013 Russian prosecutors filed abuse of office charges against Bilalov after he was criticized by President Vladimir Putin for delays and cost overruns in building the ski jump complex for the Sochi Olympics.

The Associated Press

