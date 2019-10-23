Loading articles...

Male dead after he was shot in his car in Mississauga

Last Updated Oct 23, 2019 at 5:12 am EDT

Peel police investigate a fatal shooting on Webb Drive in Mississauga on Oct. 23, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A male is dead after a shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday night.

Peel police were called to an apartment building on Webb Drive near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Confederation Parkway just before midnight.

Police said the victim was shot while sitting in his car, which was parked in front of the building.

There is no word on suspects.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 51 minutes ago
Slightly slower through construction northbound 404 north of 16th Avenue. Two right lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:54 AM
Good morning! It’s a windy Wednesday #Toronto GTA. More weather details @680NEWS 📻 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more