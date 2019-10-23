Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ethics panel opens investigation of Rep. Katie Hill
by Andrew Taylor, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 23, 2019 7:44 pm EDT
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo, Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., talks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hill says she’s asked for an investigation into intimate photos she says were posted online without her consent. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
WASHINGTON — The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into Rep. Katie Hill after a conservative website published unsubstantiated accusations that she had an improper relationship with a staffer.
The bipartisan leadership of the Ethics panel announced the probe of the freshman Democrat, noting “public allegations” that Hill “may have engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on her congressional staff.”
The panel noted that it is casting no judgment on the validity of the charges, which were based in the report on anonymous sources.
In a statement Tuesday, Hill denied having had an affair with her legislative director. She asked U.S. Capitol Police for an investigation into intimate photos she said were posted online without her consent.
Hill identifies as bisexual and is going through a divorce.