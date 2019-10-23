Loading articles...

Caterpillar: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.49 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.66.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.82 per share.

The construction equipment company posted revenue of $12.76 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.38 billion.

Caterpillar expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.59 to $11.09 per share.

Caterpillar shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 20%. The stock has risen roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAT

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 31 minutes ago
Westbound 403 West of Mavis there's a collision in the left lane
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:22 AM
Gusts up to 37km/hr downtown #Toronto as of 7am Oct 23. Gusts could go as high as 60km/hr today out of the wsw (Jil…
Latest Weather
Read more