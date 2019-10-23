Loading articles...

Boeing: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.17 billion.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.45 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.04 per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $19.98 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.34 billion.

Boeing shares have climbed 4.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 20%. The stock has dropped slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

