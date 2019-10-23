Loading articles...

Body of missing SC 5-year-old found in landfill

SUMTER, S.C. — Police in South Carolina say they searched through 46,000 pounds (20,865 kilograms) of trash and found the body a 5-year-old girl in a landfill, months after a man admitted to killing her and her mother.

Sumter police Chief Russell Roark tells reporters that DNA from the remains found Friday has been matched to Nevaeh Adams.

Authorities found 29-year-old Sharee Bradley stabbed to death on Aug. 5. The chief says she had three children; the 12-year-old and 3-year-old were found safe, but Nevaeh had disappeared.

Witnesses reported seeing someone flee the scene. Police charged 28-year-old Daunte Johnson with murder. They say he confessed to killing Bradley and Nevaeh and tossing the girl’s body in a dumpster.

The Associated Press

